Amazon stops selling critical supplies to the general public — 3 things to know

Amazon is no longer allowing the general public to buy certain medical supplies needed by those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Recode reports.

Three things to know:

1. Effective April 1, Amazon is restricting sales of N95 and surgical masks, as well as facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers.

2. Hospitals and government entities interested in purchasing the restricted items through Amazon must fill out a form to qualify.

3. Hoping to promote inventory expansion, Amazon also decided to stop collecting commission from sellers of the restricted supplies.

