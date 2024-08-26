5 numbers on rising industry costs

Juggling decreasing reimbursements, increased competition and rising costs is essential for ASC success.

Here are five numbers illustrating the state of costs faced by ASCs:

• 26.3%: The average percentage of operating revenue ASCs spent on drugs and other medical supplies in the last year, according to data from EDM Medical Solutions. When broken down by individual cases, drugs and other supplies cost an average of $634 per procedure.

• $1.09 million: The median direct expense per physician full-time equivalent paid by practices on a monthly basis in May, up 12.8% year over year, according to a report from Strata's "Monthly Healthcare Industry Financial Benchmarks."

• 43%: The percentage of ASCs with an operating budget of $3 million or more in 2023, compared with 32% the previous year, according to a survey from OR Manager.

• 82%: The percent increase in the median medical and surgical supply cost per full time employee from 2013-2022.

• 15.2%: The percentage prices for nearly 2,000 drugs increased from 2022 to 2023 — faster than the rate of general inflation, according to a report from HHS.