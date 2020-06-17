28 drugs added to the FDA's shortage list
Twenty-eight generic drugs in 405 dosages made their first appearance on the FDA's shortage list this year, according to a USA Today analysis.
USA Today's analysis found that half of the new shortages are related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent shortage additions represent therapeutic categories including ophthalmology, psychiatry, cardiology, oncology and anesthesiology.
The 28 drugs added to the FDA's shortage list from January through May:
1. Pindolol tablets
2. Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam) for injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams
3. Amoxapine tablets
4. Rifapentine tablets
5. Nizatidine capsules
6. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets
7. Chloroquine phosphate tablets*
8. Midazolam injection, United States Pharmacopeia
9. Hydrocortisone tablets, USP
10. Furosemide injection, USP
11. Cisatracurium besylate injection
12. Dexmedetomidine injection
13. Etomidate injection
14. Propofol injectable emulsion
15. Azithromycin tablets
16. Sulfasalazine tablets
17. Continuous renal replacement therapy solutions
18. Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert
19. Famotidine tablets
20. Famotidine injection
21. Vecuronium bromide for injection
22. Lithium carbonate oral solution, USP
23. Dimercaprol (Bal in Oil) injection, USP
24. Amifostine injection
25. Sertraline hydrochloride oral solution, USP
26. Sertraline hydrochloride tablets
27. Timolol maleate ophthalmic gel-forming solution
28. Timolol maleate ophthalmic solution
*The chloroquine phosphate tablets shortage was resolved.
More articles on surgery centers:
Tenet ASCs performing 85% of pre-COVID-19 volumes — 5 insights
10 things to know about orthopedics, orthopedic surgeons in ASCs | 2020
Orthopedic group, USPI seek approval for $13.9M joint venture surgery center in Tennessee
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.