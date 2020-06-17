28 drugs added to the FDA's shortage list

Twenty-eight generic drugs in 405 dosages made their first appearance on the FDA's shortage list this year, according to a USA Today analysis.

USA Today's analysis found that half of the new shortages are related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent shortage additions represent therapeutic categories including ophthalmology, psychiatry, cardiology, oncology and anesthesiology.

The 28 drugs added to the FDA's shortage list from January through May:

1. Pindolol tablets

2. Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam) for injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams

3. Amoxapine tablets

4. Rifapentine tablets

5. Nizatidine capsules

6. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets

7. Chloroquine phosphate tablets*

8. Midazolam injection, United States Pharmacopeia

9. Hydrocortisone tablets, USP

10. Furosemide injection, USP

11. Cisatracurium besylate injection

12. Dexmedetomidine injection

13. Etomidate injection

14. Propofol injectable emulsion

15. Azithromycin tablets

16. Sulfasalazine tablets

17. Continuous renal replacement therapy solutions

18. Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert

19. Famotidine tablets

20. Famotidine injection

21. Vecuronium bromide for injection

22. Lithium carbonate oral solution, USP

23. Dimercaprol (Bal in Oil) injection, USP

24. Amifostine injection

25. Sertraline hydrochloride oral solution, USP

26. Sertraline hydrochloride tablets

27. Timolol maleate ophthalmic gel-forming solution

28. Timolol maleate ophthalmic solution

*The chloroquine phosphate tablets shortage was resolved.

