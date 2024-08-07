Venture capital interest booming in healthcare: What ASCs should know

VC funds are booming –– and their interest is turning increasingly toward healthcare.

In the first half of 2024, 89% of VC funds with a healthcare focus at or above $25 million hit their fundraising targets, according to Silicon Valley Bank's "Mid-Year Healthcare Investments and Exits Report". The report suggests that in the first half of 2024, VC firms have established a new baseline of just under $20 billion raised per year.

VC interest in healthtech, medical and diagnostic devices could be particularly notable for ASCs. The increased ability of ASCs to more efficiently diagnose patients and perform high-acuity procedures is a major growth factor –– and increased investments in these technologies could create even more opportunity.

The first half of 2024 was the second strongest half-year for Series A healthtech investment since 2021, according to the report. VC firms have also demonstrated interest in financing studies for regulatory approval of medical devices.