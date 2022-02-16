Former SCA consultant named operating partner at Revelstoke Capital

Private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners is adding Lisa Dombro, a former consultant to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, as the firm's sixth operating partner.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with the team at Revelstoke," Ms. Dombro said in a Feb. 16 news release. "The healthcare investing landscape continues to be a dynamic and ever-evolving environment, which creates significant opportunities for healthcare specialists like Revelstoke."

Before stepping into her new role, she most recently served as chief experience and innovation officer for Austin, Texas-based Agilon Health. Before that, she served as senior vice president of physician practice services and chief of staff to the CEO at Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Medical Care North America.