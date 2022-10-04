EyeSouth Partners acquired by a private equity firm and 4 more PE updates

Here are five private equity updates since Sept. 21 that ASC leaders need to know:

More than half of physician medical group deals involved private equity investors each year from 2017 to 2021, according to VMG Health's Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022. Two surgeons under the age of 40 joined Becker's to discuss where they see the future of orthopedics heading, and the role of private equity in practices moving forward. Private equity firm Olympus Partners inked an agreement to acquire ophthalmology management services organization EyeSouth Partners. Private equity acquisitions of physician practices are associated with increased healthcare spending and utilization, according to research published in JAMA Health Forum. Private equity firms are seeing increasing opportunity in ophthalmology firms, reflected in the increase in multimillion-dollar investments in the industry in recent years.