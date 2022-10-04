EyeSouth Partners acquired by a private equity firm and 4 more PE updates

Here are five private equity updates since Sept. 21 that ASC leaders need to know:
- More than half of physician medical group deals involved private equity investors each year from 2017 to 2021, according to VMG Health's Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022.
- Two surgeons under the age of 40 joined Becker's to discuss where they see the future of orthopedics heading, and the role of private equity in practices moving forward.
- Private equity firm Olympus Partners inked an agreement to acquire ophthalmology management services organization EyeSouth Partners.
- Private equity acquisitions of physician practices are associated with increased healthcare spending and utilization, according to research published in JAMA Health Forum.
- Private equity firms are seeing increasing opportunity in ophthalmology firms, reflected in the increase in multimillion-dollar investments in the industry in recent years.