7 maxillofacial, oral surgery practices join Oral Surgery Partners

St. Louis-based Oral Surgery Partners is adding seven practices to its network of service locations as it welcomes new CEO John Cline.

Oral Surgery Partners said Feb. 21 that the practices were Prairie City, Kan.-based Oral and Facial Surgery Associates; West Texas Oral and Facial Surgery in Lubbock; William Paul, DDS, in South Bend, Ind.; Grand Forks, N.D.-based Valley Oral & Facial Surgery; Columbia, Mo.-based Show-Me Oral Surgery & Dental Implants; Greenville, S.C.-based Piedmont Oral Surgery; and Summerville (S.C.) Oral Surgery.

OSP said it now provides services in 25 locations across seven states.