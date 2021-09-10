Texas surgeon, ASC debut new spinal cord stimulator 

Suzanne Manzi, MD, co-founder of Houston-based Performance Pain & Sports Medicine, implanted her first patient with Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulator.

The procedure was performed alongside staff at Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston, according to a Sept. 9 LinkedIn post from Greg Hundemer, a Medtronic sales representative.

The FDA approved Vanta in June. The device has a battery life of up to 11 years, offering almost twice the device life of competitive primary cell devices.