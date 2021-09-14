MedStar ASC debuts ACL replacement device

MedStar Health is the first in the U.S. to offer Miach Orthopaedics' Bridge-enhanced ACL Repair Implant, the system announced Sept. 13.

Richard Levine, MD, performed the procedure at MedStar Surgery Center at Timonium (Md.), an ASC affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

The implant is used to treat anterior cruciate ligament tears. Before the implant, surgeons had to surgically reconstruct a patient's ACL.

The FDA granted de novo clearance for the device in December. The implant restores natural anatomy and function of the knee, is less invasive and doesn't require surgeons to remove a tendon like reconstruction does.