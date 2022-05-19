What ASCs structurally need to capitalize on spine, total joints moving to outpatient, per Hoag CEO

In recent years, more complex surgeries like spine and total joints have shifted from the hospital setting to ASCs.

Kim Mikes, BSN, RN, CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute, joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about what an ASC physically needs to be able to facilitate those complex procedures.

Note: This is an edited excerpt.

Question: What trends are you following in healthcare today?

Kim Mikes: One of the primary things right now is the big shift of larger procedures that have historically been done in the hospital setting to the ASC, and that's mostly around total joints and spine. But many ASCs aren't built to actually accommodate those as well as they could, because many have smaller operating rooms. They may not have capacity for an overnight stay.

For those types of procedures, you need a larger sterile processing capacity. So that is one of the reasons we are remodeling one of our ASCs to better accommodate those types of procedures.

It includes the enlargement of two of the rooms — it's nice if they can be at least 500 square feet, up to as much as 600 square feet. And then also expanding the sterile processing capacity, because with a total joint, there are many more trays than if you're just doing an appendectomy or even carpal tunnel.