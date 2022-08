Atlanta-based USPI affiliate Resurgens Surgical Center has added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system to its practice to assist with joint replacements.

The center has five surgeons trained to use the robotics system.

Jeffery Peretz, MD, a physician at Resurgens, performed the first joint replacement procedure at the center using the Mako robot in May.

The center will now incorporate Mako's 3D model planning software to give surgeons a more precise view of a patient's anatomy.