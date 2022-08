John Fernandez, MD, is performing hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, the MLB reported Aug. 9.

Dr. Fernandez will perform the procedure on Aug. 11 to address a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's left middle finger, the report said. He is expected to miss about six weeks for recovery.