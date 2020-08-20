Robotics at a Nevada ASC: 4 quick snapshots

Reno (Nev.) Orthopedic Clinic's ASC has a flourishing total joint program.

Four things to know:

1. Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center logged its 400th total joint replacement surgery in July.

2. Surgeons at the ASC have performed 214 knee, hip, ankle and shoulder replacements so far in 2020.

3. Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

4. Reno Orthopedic Clinic has a team of 30 physicians.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.