Natick, Mass.-based New England Surgical Suites recently performed its first outpatient total knee and hip replacements, according to the site's management company, Shields Health Care Group.

Sean Rockett, MD, performed the surgeries at the center, which established Shields as the only multi-site management company performing joint replacements at ASCs in the state.

Shields Health Care Group operates more than 40 healthcare facilities throughout Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.