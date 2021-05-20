Mississippi ASC performs outpatient ROSA total, partial knee replacements

Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center performed its first outpatient Robotic Surgical Assistant knee and partial knee surgeries in an ASC.

The ASC is reportedly the first in the country to perform the procedure in an ASC, according to a LinkedIn post.

The ROSA systems allow surgeons to perform hip and knee replacements with greater precision. The FDA recently gave clearance for Zimmer Biomet's ROSA partial knee system for robotics-assisted partial knee replacements.

