Meet the leaders of the 8 best hospitals in California for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for outpatient joint replacements, including eight in California.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip replacements.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)
- Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO
- Marcy Brown, senior vice president and COO
- Michael Gam, vice president and CFO
- Martin Fee, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer
Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)
- Lori Morgan, MD, president and CEO
- John Corman, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer
- Steve Mohr, senior vice president and CFO
John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center
- Michael Thomas, president and CEO
- Jane Willemsen, COO
Sutter Health Novato Community Hospital and Sutter Health Roseville Medical Center
- Warner Thomas, president and CEO
- William Isenberg, MD, PhD, vice president and chief medical and quality officer
- Raju Iyer, senior vice president and CFO
- Mark Sevco, senior vice president and COO
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
- Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO
- Brett Tande, corporate senior vice president and CFO
- Carl Etter, corporate senior vice president and North regional chief executive
- Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health
- Parag Agnihotri, MD, chief medical officer of population health services
- Margarita Baggett, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer
- Brenden Kremer, COO
- Kimberly Hartz, CEO of Washington Hospital Healthcare System