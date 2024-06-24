Meet the leaders of the 8 best hospitals in California for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for outpatient joint replacements, including eight in California.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip replacements.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the California hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO

Marcy Brown, senior vice president and COO

Michael Gam, vice president and CFO

Martin Fee, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

Lori Morgan, MD, president and CEO

John Corman, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer

Steve Mohr, senior vice president and CFO

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center

Michael Thomas, president and CEO

Jane Willemsen, COO

Sutter Health Novato Community Hospital and Sutter Health Roseville Medical Center

Warner Thomas, president and CEO

William Isenberg, MD, PhD, vice president and chief medical and quality officer

Raju Iyer, senior vice president and CFO

Mark Sevco, senior vice president and COO

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO

Brett Tande, corporate senior vice president and CFO

Carl Etter, corporate senior vice president and North regional chief executive

UC San Diego Medical Center

Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health

Parag Agnihotri, MD, chief medical officer of population health services

Margarita Baggett, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer

Brenden Kremer, COO

Washington Hospital (Fremont)