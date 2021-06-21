Iowa hospital partners with physician group to expand outpatient orthopedic surgery

Mercy Cedar Rapids (Iowa) and Physicians' Clinic of Iowa are teaming up to expand outpatient orthopedic surgery offerings, local news station KGAN CBS 2 reported June 17.

The two organizations will provide orthopedic surgery services at Mercy’s Outpatient Surgery Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. Mercy built the ASC in 2017, and orthopedic surgery services are slated to begin in July 2021.

With more than 90 physicians, physician-owned PCI is one of Iowa's largest private multispecialty physician groups, according to the organization's website.