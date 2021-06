James Huston, MD, performed Lawrence (Kansas) Memorial Health's first same-day partial joint replacement with Stryker's Mako robot.

The procedure was a partial knee replacement, according to a June 17 news release. LMH Health has two Mako robots across its campuses, and they were funded in part through donor support.

The debut procedure came on the heels of LMH OrthoKansas' hip and knee replacement certification from The Joint Commission.