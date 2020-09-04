Colorado orthopedic group opens medical office building

Summit Orthopedics opened a 30,200-square-foot medical office building that offers a range of orthopedic care options, Summit Daily reports.

What you should know:

1. Summit Orthopedics, part of Frisco, Colo.-based Panorama Summit Orthopedics, opened the building in August, but it is still expanding the facility's capabilities.

2. Once complete, the building will offer full orthopedic care for sports and trauma injuries, joint replacement procedures and stem cell procedures. The building will have on-site physician therapy, a small procedure room and imaging capabilities.

3. The new building is intended to expand care in its region.

