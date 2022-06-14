Average orthopedic surgeon salary by state 2022

The average annual salary for orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. is $377,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in Maine and lowest in Oregon.

The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.

Here is the average orthopedic surgeon salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $251,663

Alaska: $213,227

Arizona: $228,219

Arkansas: $251,585

California: $200,953

Colorado: $237,409

Connecticut: $244,016

Delaware: $249,994

Florida: $251,264

Georgia: $254,573

Hawaii: $168,427

Idaho: $219,643

Illinois: $241,193

Indiana: $245,581

Iowa: $246,299

Kansas: $248,226

Kentucky: $249,033

Louisiana: $256,461

Maine: $267,693

Maryland: $240,746

Massachusetts: $261,396

Michigan: $252,619

Minnesota: $253,043

Mississippi: $247,521

Missouri: $244,627

Montana: $234,848

Nebraska: $246,067

Nevada: $201,117

New Hampshire: $256,380

New Jersey: $252,035

New Mexico: $226,332

New York: $253,783

North Carolina: $238,525

North Dakota: $258,834

Ohio: $242,945

Oklahoma: $241,693

Oregon: $187,787

Pennsylvania: $251,249

Rhode Island: $251,561

South Carolina: $249,422

South Dakota: $246,547

Tennessee: $243,139

Texas: $253,497

Utah: $219,163

Vermont: $250,284

Virginia: $235,031

Washington: $199,024

Washington, D.C.: $236,253

West Virginia: $254,135

Wisconsin: $251,166

Wyoming: $221,981