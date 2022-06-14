Average orthopedic surgeon salary by state 2022

The average annual salary for orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. is $377,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in Maine and lowest in Oregon.
The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.
Here is the average orthopedic surgeon salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $251,663
Alaska: $213,227
Arizona: $228,219
Arkansas: $251,585
California: $200,953
Colorado: $237,409
Connecticut: $244,016
Delaware: $249,994
Florida: $251,264
Georgia: $254,573
Hawaii: $168,427
Idaho: $219,643
Illinois: $241,193
Indiana: $245,581
Iowa: $246,299
Kansas: $248,226
Kentucky: $249,033
Louisiana: $256,461
Maine: $267,693
Maryland: $240,746
Massachusetts: $261,396
Michigan: $252,619
Minnesota: $253,043
Mississippi: $247,521
Missouri: $244,627
Montana: $234,848
Nebraska: $246,067
Nevada: $201,117
New Hampshire: $256,380
New Jersey: $252,035
New Mexico: $226,332
New York: $253,783
North Carolina: $238,525
North Dakota: $258,834
Ohio: $242,945
Oklahoma: $241,693
Oregon: $187,787
Pennsylvania: $251,249
Rhode Island: $251,561
South Carolina: $249,422
South Dakota: $246,547
Tennessee: $243,139
Texas: $253,497
Utah: $219,163
Vermont: $250,284
Virginia: $235,031
Washington: $199,024
Washington, D.C.: $236,253
West Virginia: $254,135
Wisconsin: $251,166
Wyoming: $221,981