10 lowest-paying metro areas for orthopedic surgeons

The annual earnings among orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. can vary by up to $426,640, depending on the city one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. is $378,250, however, orthopedic surgeons in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas area, the lowest-paying metropolitan area for the profession, earn an average of $135,210 each year — 64% lower than the national average. Orthopedic surgeons in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis., the highest-paying area, earn an average of $561,850.

Here are the 10 lowest-paying metropolitan areas for orthopedic surgeons, starting with the area with the lowest average salary:

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: $135,210

Portland-South Portland, Maine: $187,050

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wisc.: $217,530

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.: $229,620

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.: $254,770

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.: $254,780

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.: $301,360

Central New Hampshire non-metropolitan area: $303,030

West Central-Southwest New Hampshire non-metropolitan area: $307,860

Rochester, N.Y.: $322,560