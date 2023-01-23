West Virginia University adds ophthalmic procedure simulator

The West Virginia University department of ophthalmology and visual sciences in Morgantown has added two pieces of ophthalmic training equipment: the EyeSi surgical simulator and the Alcon operating microscope.

The new technology was installed in the university's simulation lab in December. The EyeSi virtual simulator allows trainees to practice cornea and retinal procedures in a simulation lab before performing the procedure on patients, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the university. The Alcon microscope is the same one used in operating procedures.

WVU originally adopted the EyeSi simulator in 2007 and has now replaced it with the newest model. The new 2022 EyeSi includes software improvements and a new set of modules.