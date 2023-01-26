Vial partners with South Korean medical device company

Ophthalmology clinical trial management services company Vial has partnered with South Korean medical device company RecensMedical for a phase 3 clinical trial.

RecensMedical is focused on creating and testing OcuCool, a rapid cooling anesthesia for painless ophthalmology injection therapy. OcuCool aims to be South Korea's first medical device to receive de novo clearance from the U.S. FDA.

Vial will help RecensMedical to run its phase 3 trial efficiently and at a lower cost using its eClinical software platform.

"At Vial, it's our mission to enable scientists to cure all human disease. To accomplish this, we must do our part in promoting innovation and enhancing trial outcomes for scientists around the globe. We are excited to partner with Recens and work with their team to get [the device] approved for the market as the world's first contact-type precision-cooled eye anesthesia device aimed at de novo," Wendy Pinson, Vial's director of clinical operations, said in a Jan. 25 press release.