Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates joins New York medical group

Binghamton, N.Y.-based Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates has joined Pine City, N.Y.-based Guthrie Medical Group, ABC and CBS affiliate WENY reported Feb. 22.

"I think the important thing to know is that these are all the doctors that everybody already knows and trusts," Jed McClintic, MD, chair of ophthalmology at Guthrie Specialty Eye Care, told the news outlet. "They are putting their resources and their commitment and the trust that comes with the Guthrie Health system behind these wonderful eye care specialists here at the Twin Tiers organization."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Guthrie's Elmira, N.Y., and Binghamton locations. The partnership has been planned for nearly a year.