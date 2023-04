The mean annual salary for ophthalmologists is $265,450, according to April 25 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Maine is the highest paying state for ophthalmologists, with physicians earning $409,920 a year.

Note: Wage data not available for all states.

Five highest paying states for ophthalmologists:

1. Maine: $409,920

2. New Hampshire: $400,620

3. South Carolina: $386,460

4. Michigan: $380,390

5. Illinois: $356,600