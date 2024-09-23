SightMD adds two surgeons

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based ophthalmic group SightMD has added two new specialists in Amityville and Garden City, N.Y.

Daniel Jones, MD, and Catherine He, MD, are both surgeons with extensive training and experience, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

Dr. Jones specializes in cataract surgery, glaucoma and comprehensive ophthalmology. He is joining SightMD's Amityville location from the Cincinnati Eye Institute, where he completed a glaucoma fellowship.

Dr. He specializes in cataract surgery and comprehensive ophthalmology. She joins SightMD's Garden City location from Yale University, where she completed an ophthalmology residency.