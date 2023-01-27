Santen to be recognized with award from Glaucoma Research Foundation

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. will receive the Glaucoma Research Foundation's Catalyst Award, the organization's highest distinction.

Santen, which specializes solely in eye care, will receive the award at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala in February, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

"Santen is extremely proud and honored to receive this prestigious award," Peter Sallstig, MD, the global head of Santen's product development division and chief medical officer. "Our team is guided by a passion for bringing innovation to eye care and contributing to the well-being of patients and their families worldwide."

The two organizations began working together in 2012.