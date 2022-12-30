Retina Group of New England joins Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America has added its 30th partnership with the announcement of Retina Group of New England joining its national network of physicians in a Dec. 30 release.

The partnership marks the beginning of RCA's presence in Connecticut, bringing the network's operations to 20 states. RCA was developed in 2020 by Webster Equity Partners and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.



Retina Group of New England has three main locations across Connecticut in Norwich, New London and Guilford. The group specializes in a variety of treatments and disorders, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment repair and retinal vein occlusions.