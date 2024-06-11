Optometric Physicians of Middle Tennessee data breach impacts 29,000 patients

Nashville-based Optometric Physicians of Middle Tennessee filed a notice of data breach with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on April 4, according to a June 10 report from JDSupra.

Upon completing an investigation, OPMT determined that the breach resulted in an unauthorized party accessing confidential patient information.

On March 24, OPMT learned about the cyberattack and reviewed the compromised files to determine what information was leaked and which consumers were impacted.

OPMT has yet to confirm the types of patient information compromised.