Ophthalmologists collaborate on new blue light screen technology

Display technology provider BenQ has collaborated with blue light mitigating technology provider Eyesafe to develop a new computer monitor that reduces blue light toxicity on display systems.

The monitor recycles high-energy blue light to reduce toxicity and improve performance. It was also developed in collaboration with several ophthalmologists and optometrists.

The monitor will be debuted on Jan. 4 at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 Innovation Showcase.

"BenQ clearly understands the need for blue light mitigation solutions, and they are on the forefront of this important public health concern. We commend the leadership of BenQ for taking such a strong stand on blue light protection," David Friess, OD, leader of the Eyesafe vision health advisory board, said in a Jan. 3 press release.