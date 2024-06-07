Ophthalmologist to pay $2.4M to settle false claims allegations 

A New York City-based ophthalmologist and his ophthalmology practice will pay $2.4 million to resolve allegations he submitted claims for medically unnecessary procedures, among other allegations, in violation of the False Claims Act.

From 2013 to 2016, Sheldon Rabin, MD, and his practice billed Medicare and Medicaid for procedures, tests and other services that were either unnecessary or could not have been performed because the ophthalmologist was not in his office, according to a June 6 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the whistleblower complaint, Dr. Rabin also allegedly manipulated patient test readings and billed for services never rendered. Many of his patients were elderly or non-native English speakers.