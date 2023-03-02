OCLI Vision adds 1st practice in New York county

OCLI Vision, an ophthalmology practice backed by management services organization Spectrum Vision Partners, has added its first practice in Westchester County, N.Y., with the acquisition of Hawthorne-based Hudson Valley Eye Associates.

The practice is Spectrum's 24th affiliation since 2017. Hudson's ophthalmology team, including Jean Tostanoski, MD, Edmund Farris, MD, and Carol Lundin, MD, will join OCLI Vision.

"We are excited to be joining the OCLI Vision team," Dr. Tostanoski said in a March 2 press release. "Throughout our history of providing high-quality services to the community, we have built an incredibly talented team of premier eye care specialists and an excellent team. Joining OCLI Vision gives us the opportunity to continue our mission with even greater access to resources to assist us."