Lumata Health and Hadley partner to increase healthcare access for vision-impaired patients

Hadley has combined resources and partnered with Lumata Health to serve patients experiencing vision loss.

Lumata Health is a healthcare startup founded in 2017 by ophthalmologist and retina specialist Stephen Fransen, MD, according to a Feb. 28 news release. The company is focused on preventing blindness in patients with chronic eye conditions through its eye care management platform.

Hadley is a nonprofit organization that provides eye care resources and support to patients with vision loss and their families at no cost. It was founded in 1920 and is partnered with the National Eye Institute and the National Eye Health Education Program.

The partnership will make Hadley's resources accessible to Lumata Health's patients.