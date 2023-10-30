FDA issues new wave of eyedrop warnings for 26 products causing infection, blindness

Federal regulators have warned consumers to stop using 26 over-the-counter artificial tear products as they may pose a risk of infection leading to potential blindness. This is the latest in a string of eyedrop recalls that have hit the market this year, according to an Oct. 30 report from CBS News.

The notice, which applies to drops marketed under several generic store brands including CVS Health, Rite Aid and Target's Up & Up, warns that the eyedrops could contain dangerous bacteria.

While the FDA has not received any infection reports from consumers, the agency is recommending that manufacturers pull all potentially contaminated products from store shelves.

The FDA has urged consumers who used potentially contaminated eye drops to discard them. A full list of recalled products can be found here.

In March, Pharmedica and Apotex voluntarily recalled several lots of drops due to contamination risks.

In addition, the CDC began investigating drug-resistant pseudomonas aeruginosa strains never before reported in the U.S. in January that have since been linked to Global Pharma Healthcare's Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma.

The rare bacteria was linked to dozens of infections, 14 cases of vision loss, four eye removals and three patient deaths.