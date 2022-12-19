EyeSouth Partners affiliates with North Park Ophthalmology

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has affiliated with Pittsburgh-based North Park Ophthalmology.

This is the 35th partnership for EyeSouth and its second in Pennsylvania, according to a Dec. 19 news release shared with Becker's.

"Pittsburgh is a key market for EyeSouth’s long-term strategy and we’re thrilled to partner with the excellent physicians at North Park Ophthalmology," Eugene Gabianelli, MD, CMO of EyeSouth Partners, said in the release. "North Park’s outstanding clinical care makes them a perfect fit for the EyeSouth network."

EyeSouth Partners is an eye-care centered management services organization with over 160 locations, including 19 surgery centers.