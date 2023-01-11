Eye Health America implements patient experience platform

Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America, a medical and surgical eye care services provider, has added NextGen Healthcare's cloud-based technological solution to its 23 clinics and seven ASCs.

Eye Health America has added NextGen's patient experience platform and its pay software powered by InstaMed to better integrate workflows for its patients and providers.

Eye Health America serves providers across the southeastern U.S. NextGen's software will allow patients to make real-time appointments, pay online and access a variety of medical records.

"We are using these integrated solutions as they were intended, reducing the need for ancillary tools. This includes payment processing and appointment scheduling — functionality that is in line with our patient-centric focus. NextGen Healthcare offers all the technology tools we need in one place," Sara Rapuano, Eye Health America's senior vice president, said in a Jan. 11 news release.