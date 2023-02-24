Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado partners with ModMed

Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado in Longmont will use an ophthalmology suite from ModMed, an EHR software company, for its facilities.

The facility selected ModMed to aid providers in four Colorado cities including Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Greeley, who serve over 78,000 patients a year, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

"We realized how critical it was to have a true all-in-one solution and the benefits that a seamless software suite could bring to optimizing eye care, efficiency and satisfaction among our patients, administrative staff and providers," Joel Meyers, MD, president and CEO of ECCNC, said in the release. "ModMed offered the most compelling proposition, combining innovative technology and a great reputation as an industry leader with a deep focus and core competency in ophthalmology."

ModMed provides EHR and practice management systems as well as revenue cycle management services. Its ophthalmology software was designed by ophthalmologists.