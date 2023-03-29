Dr. Francis Mah named chief medical adviser for Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical eye disease company, has tapped Francis Mah, MD, as its new chief medical adviser, according to a March 29 news release published in Street Insider.

Dr. Mah will work in this role part time while continuing his position as director of cornea and external disease and co-director of refractive surgery at San Diego-based Scripps Clinic.

He is a past chair of the Corneal Clinical Committee, current committee member on the FDA Committee and a member of the executive committee of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. He is also co-chair of the Preferred Practice Patterns for Cornea and External Disease and a member of the cornea section of the Basic and Clinical Science Course for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

In his new role, Dr. Mah will aid Kala's clinical development, medical activities and interactions with eye care professionals.