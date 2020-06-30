Colorado Eye Institute performs new glaucoma treatment

Colorado Springs-based Colorado Eye Institute successfully used Durysta, a tiny pellet that when injected into the eye releases glaucoma-treating medication over the course of a month, The Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. Roman Krivochenitser, MD, performed the procedure on Doris Winn, 81. Ms. Winn was diagnosed with glaucoma four to five years ago. She viewed the daily eye-drop treatments for glaucoma as a "pain in the butt."

2. Durysta is a recently FDA-approved alternative to daily eye drop treatments.

3. Dr. Krivochenitser said the treatment is a "game-changer."

4. Colorado Eye Institute believes it was the first practice in the state to perform the procedure.

