Cleveland Clinic's eye institute enters partnership with Clario

Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute is partnering with Clario, a healthcare research and technology company.

The partnership will expand and advance the clinic's research in the ophthalmology therapeutic area, according to a March 12 news release.

Clario's clinical trial management platform will support clinical trials that evaluate the effectiveness of eye therapeutics by providing visualization and analysis of images from all ophthalmic modalities

By incorporating Clario's clinical trial workflow, new treatments can be brought to market faster and generate high-quality endpoint data, the release said.