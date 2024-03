Central Utah Eye opened a location in Ephraim, Utah, its fourth practice, according to a March 27 report by the Daily Herald.

Kevin Kirk, MD, the owner and an ophthalmologist, is joined by optometrist Jennifer Nim, OD.

The practice offers services including eye exams, advanced surgical treatments, eyewear options and other various eye services.

Central Utah Eye also has locations in Richfield, Gunnison and Mount Pleasant, Utah, according to its website.