Car hits eye surgery center, injures nurse

A car accidentally drove into Eye Surgery Center of Georgia in Sandy Springs, injuring a nurse June 26, Patch reports.

An elderly woman was attempting to park her car when she accidentally accelerated instead of braking. She drove into the front of the building. A nurse suffered minor injuries.

Sandy Springs police believe the incident was an accident, and declined to file charges.

