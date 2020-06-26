Car hits eye surgery center, injures nurse
A car accidentally drove into Eye Surgery Center of Georgia in Sandy Springs, injuring a nurse June 26, Patch reports.
An elderly woman was attempting to park her car when she accidentally accelerated instead of braking. She drove into the front of the building. A nurse suffered minor injuries.
Sandy Springs police believe the incident was an accident, and declined to file charges.
