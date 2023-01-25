AVP affiliate Southwestern Eye Center moves to expanded Arizona location

American Vision Partners affiliate Southwestern Eye Center is moving its Maryvale, Ariz., location to a new, expanded space in Glendale, Ariz.

The new Glendale clinic has 16 exam rooms and an optical shop. Physicians from the Maryvale location will practice in the new expanded space, along with new optometrist Patrizia Colmenares, OD.

Southwestern Eye Center has been treating patients in Arizona for 40 years, specializing in cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cornea care and low vision.

"This new location will allow us to be more efficient and provide a better experience for our patients and team," Shane Armstrong, CEO of AVP, said in a Jan. 24 press release.