Ascend Vision Partners adds 7th Florida practice

Management services organization Ascend Vision Partners has partnered with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Elgut Eye Care, its seventh partnership in the state.

Elgut Eye Care is led by physicians Noel Elgut, MD, and Cody Ott, MD. It has been serving patients in the area for over 30 years.

Ascend will host management services for the practice, including legal and regulatory compliance, payer contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, IT, finance and marketing, according to a March 29 press release.