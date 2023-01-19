Ace Vision Group appoints 2 executives

Ophthalmic device company Ace Vision Group has appointed John Frantzis as its chief business development officer and Alex Lopez as its chief commercial officer, effective Jan. 19.

Ace Vision is dedicated to bringing touchless lasers to patients with age-related vision loss and eye diseases.

Mr. Frantzis will be in charge of Ace's strategic venture capital funding, global development, distribution and sales. He has 25 years of experience in executive management at companies including Summit Technology, Avedro and Bascom Palmer.

Mr. Lopez will be responsible for the commercial launch of Ace's new technology platforms. He has 20 years of experience in eye care, working at Legrande Health and The Aliso Group.

"I have great respect for the accomplishments of both Mr. John Frantzis and Mr. Alex Lopez in each of their longstanding careers in healthcare. I am eager to see their impact on AVG's commercial strategy and success," AnnMarie Hipsley, PhD, founder of Ace, said in a Jan. 19 press release. "Building an impeccable executive leadership of c-level talent will contribute immeasurably to Ace's continual growth toward commercialization of our flagship technology, the VisioLite Ophthalmic Laser System and the Laser Scleral Microporation procedure."