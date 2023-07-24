5 ophthalmology groups adopt surgery technology, reducing procedure time by 75%

Lensar, a medical device company focused on providing ophthalmic lasers for cataract treatment, installed technology platforms in five private equity-owned ophthalmology groups that allow cataract surgeries to be performed in one-fourth of the time.

The Ally System is the first platform to combine proprietary imaging and software with a dual-pulse femtosecond laser in a compact system. The efficiency that the technology enables has resulted in a much faster procedure, according to a July 24 press release from Lensar.

"The entire procedure has taken between one and two minutes, resulting in a much-improved patient experience compared to the traditional eight to 10-minute procedure," Jack Chapman Jr., MD, managing partner of North Georgia Eye Associates, said in the press release.

EyeSouth Partners, which includes North Georgia Eye Associates, was one of the five groups to install the system, providing its team of 290 physicians greater operational efficiency across its 35 practices, 19 surgery centers and over 160 locations.