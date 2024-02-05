10 best, worst states for eye health

Claire Wallace -  

Hawaii has been named the best state for eye health in 2024, while West Virginia landed in the bottom spot, according to a new report from RX Safety based on data from the CDC, KFF and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

RX analyzed seven factors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., including vision impairment per capita, public school vision screenings, access to vision insurance, optometrists per capita, prevalence of smokers and the cost of medical care.

The 10 best states for eye health: 

1. Hawaii 

2. California 

3. Oregon

4. Washington 

5. Iowa 

6. New York 

7. Utah 

8. Maryland 

9. Colorado 

10. Alaska 

The 10 worst states for eye health: 

1. West Virginia 

2. Kentucky

3. Washington, D.C. 

4. Florida 

5. Mississippi 

6. Louisiana 

7. Arkansas 

8. Oklahoma 

9. Tennessee 

10. South Carolina 

