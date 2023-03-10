Delaware pain physician convicted of $5M healthcare fraud scheme

A jury on March 10 convicted pain physician Frederick Gooding, MD, for a $5 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Department of Justice said.

Dr. Gooding, president and CEO of Gooding Medical Corp., based in Wilmington, Del., was initially indicted in 2019 of Medicare fraud. Now, he is convicted of 11 counts of healthcare fraud.

Dr. Gooding billed Medicare for medically unnecessary procedures that he didn't perform or have equipment for, including spinal injections. He submitted fradualant claims from 2015 to 2018.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count. Dr. Gooding is expacted to be sentenced June 26.