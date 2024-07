Advantien launched an ASC Profitability Roadmap to provide ASC leaders, surgeons and stakeholders with insights on finances and operational data, according to a July 9 news release.

The ASC Profitability Roadmap provides profit and loss analysis by month, surgeon and payer. It also offers care cost breakdowns, evaluations of implant and supply costs, and consulting sessions for ASC teams.

Advantien partners with ASCs to streamline purchasing and reduce costs.