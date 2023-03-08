Where physician pay is falling

Many physicians have expressed dissatisfaction with their income in light of inflation and CMS pay cuts. However, some specialties have seen a sharper drop in pay than others.

This data was pulled from Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report and Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" reports.

Here are five specialties where physicians pay is declining:

1. Primary care physicians earned an average of $242,000 in 2021, down from $243,000 in 2020.

2. The average starting salary for interventional cardiologists in 2022 was $527,000, down from $611,000 in 2021.

3. The average starting salary for hematologists in 2022 was $404,000, down from $426,000 in 2021.

4. The average starting salary for radiologists in 2022 was $455,000, down from $465,000 in 2021.

5. The average starting salary for pediatricians in 2022 was $232,000, down from $236,000 in 2021.